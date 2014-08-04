Puscifer man Tim recovering after heart op

Primus and Puscifer drummer Tim Alexander is making good progress as he recovers from heart surgery.

Alexander, known as Herb, suffered a heart attack last month and underwent successful surgery during which his heart had to be stopped.

He was allowed home last week but Primus have had to cancel some shows to allow him to fully recover.

In a statement, Primus say: “Tim has been home from the hospital for about five days and is making great progress. Thanks to all Tim’s friends in the music community and the fans for having Tim in their thoughts over the past two weeks.

“He is up walking around, starting some physical therapy and his wits about him as well. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the set shows in Maplewood, Fargo and Clive as Tim wont be ready to play 2 sets in September.

“Tim is resting up at home and getting ready for his return to the stage on October 22 at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia.”

As Alexander, 49, prepared for surgery, Primus and Puscifer asked fans to form a “global drum circle” of support.