Puddles Pity Party, the much-loved giant sad clown from the internet, has released a video for his cover of Pink Floyd's co-joined Brain Damage / Eclipse, the two songs that rounded off Floyd's landmark 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

"Oh hello," says Puddles. "I had many requests for a Pink Floyd tune. So we took a go at this one. James Beaton created the arrangement on piano. Tim Delaney, Derrick Ennis and I did the rest. Andrew Woodman shot the video. I edited it together."

Puddles' version of Brain Damage / Eclipse begins in predictably melancholy fashion, with his baritone voice bringing the expected levels of sadness to Roger Waters' insanity-themed lyrics, before Eclipse is given a surprisingly uplifting climax.

The 7ft entertainer has previously recorded versions of songs by the likes of The Who, Cheap Trick, David Bowie, Badfinger, Bonnie Tyler and more, and in 2022 he released another Pink Floyd cover, a version of Wish You Were Here he said reminded him of Hank Williams.

Puddles doesn’t give interviews, but has an earthly representative in the shape of “Big” Mike Geier, who told FestMag about his relationship with the mysterious jester in 2015.

“Puddles gives me a call, text, email, letter, telegram, knock on the door or smoke signal, and I stop whatever I’m doing and we get to going, " explained Geier. "I’ll put my life on hold for that fella, gladly. He has taken me on the most incredible journey since I met him.

“Puddles explained to me once that the key is to be honest and true. Feel the feelings. Cry it out. Cut an onion if you have to… and cry it out."

Pink Floyd have just announced that The Dark Side Of The Moon is to be reissued in April as a double one-sided clear vinyl Collector's Edition set featuring UV artwork on the non-playing sides.