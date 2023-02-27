Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin charged with trespassing at his former Los Angeles home

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has been released on bail following the charge of trespassing on a property he used to own in the Hollywood Hills.

According to a report on RadarOnline, the singer was charged with a misdemeanour by the Los Angeles Police Department and booked on February 20. He was released on $1000 bail and will go to court on March 13.

A woman on TikTok posted a video which described the incident, where Scantlin parked his vehicle on the driveway of her home and refused to leave. It appears to be the property he purchased for $1.7 million in 2005 and fell behind on his mortgage payments, leading to a repossession in 2015. He was arrested the following year for vandalising the property and caused an estimated $7000 worth of damage.

In the video, which appears to have been deleted, she wrote: "When you walk down your driveway to catch an Uber and find a stranger camped outside and then realize its a famous rock singer who had his house foreclosed on (and has been arrested several times before) and was coming back to claim the house so you have to call the police because he begins to threaten the maid you hired and then he gets arrested because turns out he has an active order against him."

In December last year, the Puddle of Mudd frontman insisted that he had turned his life around after a spate of onstage meltdowns and widespread internet ridicule following a disastrous cover version of Nirvana's About a Girl performed on SiriusXM in 2020.

"I am doing perfectly fine," he told Songfacts. "No worries, no bad nothing — just in good health and just chilling out.

"In my opinion, it's get rid of the lurkers," he said of keeping out of trouble. "Switch gears, change your playground and your playmates, hit some meetings, and run from evil freaking crazy-ass bitches."