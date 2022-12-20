Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin admits infamous cover of Nirvana's About a Girl was "sh*t"

Wes Scantlin has described Puddle of Mudd's infamous cover of Nirvana classic About a Girl as "shit."

Scantlin and co covered the track for SiriusXM in 2020, only for the performance to receive widespread ridicule online. Footage of the performance can be viewed below.

Now Scantlin had admitted his feelings about the cover are aligned with everyone else who was subjected to it.

He tells Songfacts: "Oh yeah, you know what? I was acclimating and it was a tiring day, and I had already performed five or six songs at one time, and by the time I got to that one — which I shouldn't even have done because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude."

His self awareness is refreshing, and a marked change from his reaction to the ridicule in a social media post soon after its release. At the time, he said: "Rise above others who try and take you down. I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a smile."

Scantlin has endured some tough times in recent years, including on-stage meltdowns and public outbursts.

In his interview with Songfacts, he insists he has his life back on track. He says: "I am doing perfectly fine. No worries, no bad nothing — just in good health and just chilling out."

Asked how he has turned things around Scantlin adds: "In my opinion, it's get rid of the lurkers. Switch gears, change your playground and your playmates, hit some meetings, and run from evil freaking crazy-ass bitches."