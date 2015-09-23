Public Service Broadcasting join protest fest

Public Service Broadcasting have signed up to appear at an anti-austerity protest event in Manchester next month.

They’ll join Super Furry Animals and Charlotte Church at Manchester Academy on October 5, as part of a national week of action against the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

PSB’s J Willgoose, Esq says: “I profoundly disagree with so many of this government’s policies – attacking trade union rights, making the poorest and most vulnerable in society pay the biggest price for their cuts to public services, their privatisation-by-stealth of the NHS, their total undermining of any sort of green or environmental movement, their upcoming hatchet-job on the BBC to appease private media owners, and most recently and shamefully of all their callous, self-serving and woefully inadequate response to the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war.”

He adds: “We’re very happy to be playing at this event and taking a stand for a better, fairer, more tolerant and compassionate society.”

The Beat Back Gig is organised in association with the People’s Assembly Against Austerity. PSB stage a UK tour in November:

Nov 17: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Nov 18: Leeds University Refectory

Nov 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 20: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 21: Norwich OPEN

Nov 26: Cardiff Great Hall

Nov 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton

