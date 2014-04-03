Protest The Hero lose bassist

Protest The Hero have announced bassist Arif Mirabdolbaghi will take not further part in touring to support the release of latest album Volition.

But they’ve stopped short of saying he’s no longer a member of the Canadian band.

PTH say in a statement: “Arif has decided that the touring schedule is more intense than to what he is prepared to commit. He is actively involved with other projects at home, and being a full-time band member isn’t a practical thing.

“Though he will be missed, everything was left on a positive note. We’re open to his involvement down the road – and only time will see how it all plays out.”

Mirabdolbaghi has been replaced for tour appearances by Cam McLellan, of whom the band say: “As an amazing musician, co-writer and producer of Volition, he’s more than capable to pick off where Riffy left off.

“Don’t fret – Cam’s working on his giant happy smile and well-placed high kicks during our set!”

Volition last week won PTH a Juno award, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy, in the Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year category.