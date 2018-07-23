Prophets Of Rage launch video for hard-hitting track Who Owns Who

Prophets Of Rage have released a video for their new single Who Owns Who.

The song originally appeared on Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, B-Real, Chuck D and DJ Lord’s self-titled debut album which launched last year.

The band say: “The Who Owns Who music video was created by VA - The Artist, who runs his own charity, V For A Cause.

“V For A Cause aims to help underprivileged children by raising money for various causes through art. All the money for this video is being donated to this charity. Through art, Vasilis has managed to help children in need.”

Earlier this month, Prophets Of Rage released the new track Heart Afire from their as-yet-untiled second album.

Speaking about the upcoming record, bassist Commerford said: “It’s a different direction, it’s not the same and I love that. We grew up listening to bands that made records and you were waiting at the record store to hear.

“That’s the way I feel we’re doing it – we’re growing and creating and going into new territory and I feel really good about it.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.