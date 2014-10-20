Prong record Black Flag, Killing Joke covers

Prong have recorded a batch of cover versions for a record they plan to release through their own label.

Frontman Tommy Victor says the trio recorded covers of songs by Black Flag, Husker Du and The Sister Of Mercy over the space of a week spent at a studio in Berlin, Germany.

The full list of songs recorded is The Bars by Black Flag, Banned In DC by Bad Brains, Kids Of The Black Hole by Adolescents, Vision Thing by The Sisters Of Mercy, Seeing Red by Killing Joke, Everything Falls Apart by Husker Du and Cortez The Killer by Neil Young.

No release date has yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, Victor describes the band’s latest album Ruining Lives – released in April – as “magical.”

He tells Neuh Magazine: “It’s sort of a magical record because it wad done very fast. I’ve never really worked that way. I was put on a deadline and I decided I was gonna meet that deadline no matter what, and I did it.

“I think there’s better singles on this than any other Prong records. There’s some really good hooks and amazing tracks on it.”

The band are touring Europe later this month and into November.