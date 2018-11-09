ProgPower Europe announce Psychotic Waltz as first headline act

Californian prog metallers Psychotic Waltz have been announced as the first headline act for ProgPower Europe 2019. They join already-announced British prog rockers Voices From The Fuselage, Australian proggers Teramaze and Andalucian prog metallers Persefone on the bill.

“Psychotic Waltz are on our list for a long time," ProgPower Europe's Rene Janssen told Prog. "With a new album to come, we are pleased to finally have them on stage at ProgPower Europe in 2019. Psychotic Waltz is one of these bands that is still missing on our list of bands that have played the festival before. But now, after 20 years it finally will happen, it definitely will be one of the highlights.”

The original line-up of Psychotic Waltz reunited in 2011 after a break of nearly 15 years. The band are currently writing material for a new studio album, which will be their first since 1996's Bleeding. The band plan to enter the recording studio in Spring 2019.

ProgPower Europe 2019 will take place in the first weekend of October, Friday 4 – Sunday 6 October. Psychotic Waltz will headline the event on Saturday October 5. For all details about tickets and up-to-date information, check out the festival’s website.