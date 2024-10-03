Prog writers to celebrate 55th anniversary of King Crimson's debut album with listening party

King Crimson's remarkable debut album, In The Court Of The Crimson King celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and Prog's own Sid Smith, Jo Kendall and Mike Barnes will be hosting a listening party in London.

The event takes place downstairs at The Phoenix pub in Cavendish Square in London (close to Oxford Circus tube station)from 7 - 11pm on Wednesday October 23.

The evening will be split into two parts, with Prog's Associate Editor Jo Kendall in conversation with Crimson biographer Sid Smith and writer Mike Barnes, talking about their acclaimed books, In The Court Of King Crimson and A New Day Yesterday: UK Progressive Rock & The 70s.

The second part of the event will feature a playback of Crimson's 1969 debut album, plus a selection of hand-picked formative tracks from the band, with observations from the three writers as well as the audience

"Some groups take a while to find their feet but in 1969 King Crimson hit the ground running with their debut LP and although it rapidly became a best-seller on both sides of the Atlantic, it came at great cost to those involved in its recording," says Smith. "Fifty-five years on, exploring both the music and the context in which this hugely influential record first appeared is something fans will find both fascinating and rewarding."

Mike Barnes adds: "When I first encountered In The Court Of The Crimson King aged 13 I had experienced nothing like it: the combination of the music, lyrics and cover made it seem like a chronicle from a parallel world, a feeling that holds to this day. It’s a cornerstone of my book, A New Day Yesterday, as in 1969 it was arguably the first major statement of the emerging progressive rock genre and definitely the most original in its mix of jazz, grandiose Mellotron ballads and free improvisation. I look forward to sharing my views and having my horizons expanded by Crimson expert, and my friend and Prog magazine colleague Sid Smith."

Both Mike and Sid will be happy to sign any books and have a chat and a mingle post-listen. Tickets for the event cost just £10.

Get tickets.