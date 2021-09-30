Prog meets synthwave on Dynatron's The Machine

Danish synthwave progger Dynatron has released a visualiser video for his new single The Machine, which you can watch below.

The Machine is taken from his upcoming album Origins, Dynatron's first for five years, which will be released Blood Music on October 15.

Inspired as much by the sounds of Jean-Michel Jarre and Vangelis as more traditonal synthwave sounds, Dyntron's third album Origins is a quest for meaning through the infinite chaos, a meditation on loneliness and the painstaking search for hope.

“I wanted to explore orchestral sound, giving the album a more human feel. I used choir and strings on multiple occasions, mixing them against synth flourishes to create a supernatural aura,” says Dynatron's mastermind Jeppe Hasseriis.

(Image credit: Blood Music)

Dynatron: Origins

1. A New Place

2. Close Encounter

3. Origins

4. The Portal

5. Tumbling Upwards

6. Future

7. Uncertain Destiny

8. The Machine

9. Epilogue