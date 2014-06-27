Prog Magazine Radio Show Honours Awards Nominees

This weekend Prog Magazine Radio Show host Philip Wilding will be playing music from a raft of the 2014 Progressive Music Awards nominees.

The Awards were announced this morning by Editor Jerry Ewing on the TeamRock Radio Breakfast Show and you can vote now by going to awards.progmagazine.com.

On Saturday you can hear your usual selection of great tunes related to the latest issue from the likes of Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, and Voyager, as well as some eclectic choices from Jellyfish, Plank and Dawn. And music from nominees IQ, Syd Arthur, King Crimson, ELP and Tim Bowness./o:p

On Sunday’s show Philip is joined by Kim Seviour of Touchstone, who is in to talk about the band’s forthcoming new DVD Live Inside Outside. Philip took fulll advantage of Kim being in the studio by getting her to play the role of, as Philip puts it “…my World Cup predicting octopus…” and getting Kim to make a call on the award nominations. We imagine she looked something like this…

There’ll be music from nominees such as Anathema, Ian Anderson, Big Big Train, Animals As Leaders, Fish, Bigelf, Panic Room, Transatlantic, Rush, Dream Theater, Skyhabor and Purson as well.

The Prog Magazine Radio Show airs between 8-10pm on Saturday and Sunday evening on TeamRock Radio. The progressive Music Awards takes place on Thursday 11 September at Underglobe beneath Shakespeare’s legendary Globe Theatre. Cast your votes at: awards.progmagazine.com.