Prog columnist Steve Davis subject of BBC documentary

Snooker player and Prog magazine columnist Steve Davis is to star in an upcoming BBC documentary.

Snookerstar DJ follows Davis as he prepares to spin the decks at the Bloc Festival at the Butlin’s holiday resort in Minehead, UK, in front of a room full of techno fans.

He’s joined by Knifeworld mainman Kavus Torabi for the special programme, which will be available via BBC’s iPlayer from 7am GMT on April 15. It’s being screened to mark this coming weekend’s Record Store Day.

Torabi and Knifeworld feature in the latest edition of Prog, along with Davis who takes a look at This Heat. It’s available in print, online and via TeamRock+.