Prog 100 is on sale today!

To celebrate this momentous occasion we thought about why the magazine's here - to report on what we believe is the greatest music out there. And so we decided to concentrate on the best - the icons who prog our world. We took a cross section of the worldwide prog community, and got them to tell us who their prog icon is.

There's Rick Wakeman on Bill Bruford, Steve Hackett on Chris Squire, Annie Haslam on John Wetton, Mike Portnoy on Neil Peart, Steve Hogarth on Jon Anderson, Ian Anderson on Roy Harper, John Petrucci on Alex Lifeson, Mike Keneally on Steve Howe, Guy Pratt on Tony Levin, Gary Kemp on Robert Fripp, Jakko Jakszyk on Peter Hammill, Geoff Downes on Keith Emerson, Greg Spawton on Mike Rutherford, Matthew Wright on Dave Brock, Heather Findlay on Kate Bush and loads more, it's a fascinating insight into the world of prog.

Issue 100 comes bundled with a 148 page Jethro Tull Magazine, which collates the best of the prog legends from the pages of Prog and Classic Rock, with some brand new interviews as well. This one issue is at Future's premium price of £9.99 (rest assured that's not a general price increase, Prog goes back to £7.99 as of issue 101).

There's all your usual prog news plus live and album reviews from Magma, Rosalie Cunningham, Eno, The Aristocrats, ELP, Bill Bruford's Earthworks, Steve Hillage Band, Frank Zappa, Roger Hodgson, Trinity, Katatonia, Magenta and more...

And music from Magic Pie, Warmrain, Grice, Intelligent Music Project IV and more on the free CD.

You can buy the latest issue online.

Or use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.