Prince’s music to return to streaming services this weekend

The music of late pop icon Prince will return to the majority of streaming services this weekend, according to reports.

Prince, who died aged 57 following an accidental fentanyl overdose in April last year, pulled his music from all streaming services with the exception of Tidal in 2015.

But the Financial Times say that the albums he created while signed to Warner Bros will return to streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and iHeartRadio from this coming Sunday.

Those include Purple Rain, 1999, Sign ‘O’ The Times, Lovesexy, Batman and Diamonds And Pearls.

Prince’s estate is said to be auctioning off material the late star recorded after he split with Warner in 1996.

Speaking recently with Billboard, Prince’s estate advisers Charles Koppelman and Londell McMillan said there had been a great deal of interest from companies looking to honour Prince’s legacy.

Koppelman said: “There’s tremendous interest in doing things with his legacy, whether it’s a motion picture, documentaries, Broadway, Cirque de Soleil. All of those are opportunities that I think are in the future for Londell and me and the estate to work on.”

McMillan added: “What I am most thrilled about is taking this great body of work and working with the family and others in the industry to determine how it will be re-introduced to generation Y and Z and continue that legacy.

“Prince has amazing content beyond the music. There are filmed recordings of the most amazing performances that we haven’t even begun to discuss.”

Prince’s Paisley Park home was given the green light in October last year to become a permanent museum.

