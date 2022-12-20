Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy dead at 55

Martin Duffy, Primal Scream's long-time keyboard player, has died, aged 55.

The news of Duffy's passing was shared by The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, a friend and former collaborator, who tweeted "Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul."



Liam Gallagher, a long-time fan of Primal Scream, who were labelmates with Oasis at Creation Records, also took to social media this morning to salute Duffy, tweeting 'RIP DUFFY PRIMAL SCREAM DYA KNOW WHAT I MEAN LG x'

Born in Birmingham on May 18, 1967, Duffy began his professional musical career with another Creation Records act, Felt, joining the indie band in 1985, and quickly becoming central to their sound: the second side of his second album with the band, 1988's The Pictorial Jackson Review, is composed solely of two Duffy instrumentals, Sending Lady Load and Darkest Ending. Having guested on Primal Scream's first two albums, Sonic Flower Groove (1987) and Primal Scream (1989), Duffy joined Bobby Gillespie's band full-time after Felt split in 1989.

Though Duffy would not receive songwriting credits on a Primal Scream album until 1997's Vanishing Point, his playing was integral to the Glasgow band's evolving sound on their acknowledged masterpiece, 1991's Screamadelica, and it's rootsy, Rolling Stones, gospel and soul-influenced follow-up, 1994's Give Out But Don't Give Up. Chaosmosis, Primal Scream's most recent album, and Duffy's last with the band, was released in 2016.

Duffy toured and recorded with The Charlatans, following the death of their keyboard player Rob Collins in a road accident in July 1996: he performed with Tim Burgess' band when they supported Oasis at Knebworth the following month. Duffy also played alongside Tim Burgess in indie 'supergroup' The Chavs, and released a solo album, Assorted Promenades, on Burgess’ own record label in 2014.

The keyboardist also collaborated with the Chemical Brothers, Paul Weller, Beth Orton, Steve Mason and more.

Asian Dub Foundation have also paid tribute to Duffy, writing on Twitter: 'Very sad news, someone we toured with alongside Primal Scream and a fantastic person all round has left us. Brilliant keyboardist Martin Duffy. ADF salute you, thanks for all the good vibes.'

Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob - he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too - he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy 💔 pic.twitter.com/cvuEvvqYGaDecember 20, 2022 See more

RIP DUFFY PRIMAL SCREAM DYA KNOW WHAT I MEAN LG xDecember 20, 2022 See more

All of us at On-U Sound are very sad to hear the news that Martin Duffy of Primal Scream has passed away at the age of 55. An incredibly gifted musician, he worked with Sherwood on a number of records including Echo Dek of course, and the Jeb Loy LP from this year. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/MV15zywJCqDecember 20, 2022 See more

Very sad news, someone we toured with alongside #PrimalScream and a fantastic person all round has left us. Brilliant keyboardist #MartinDuffy ADF salute you, thanks for all the good vibes. Here he is playing terrific organ with #Felt and Liz Frazer. https://t.co/4sfuzAZ0jFDecember 20, 2022 See more

Waking up to the news about Terry Hall and Martin Duffy.The cycle of life and death is cruel at times and these two had so much more to give to the world. Thank you for the music,memories and the inspiration that will live on long after all faulty and fallible flesh fails. XDecember 20, 2022 See more