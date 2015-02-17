Primal Fear have the golden touch

Metal Mind Productions have announced plans to reissue two of Primal Fear’s albums on gold vinyl.

Their 2005 record Seven Seals and 2006’s Metal Is Forever: The Very Best Of Primal Fear will be launched on March 10 on the coloured vinyl and both will be limited to 2000 individually numbered pressings.

Metal Is Forever features 16 of their best-loved tracks, while the second disc contains covers by artists including Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and Black Sabbath.

Last year they issued their 10th album Delivering The Black – an album Metal Hammer called a “powerhouse performance.” They were also forced to replace sticksman Randy Black who quit in August over “irreconcilable differences.” Angra drummer Aquiles Priester took over behind the kit.

Frontman Ralf Scheepers said about the split: “For all of you out there wondering about the reasons why Randy has left the band, we’ve agreed to keep the reasons private. Decisions are made and have to be accepted. As sad as it is, Randy and I have agreed to respect each other and there will be no dirty laundry.”

The group have revealed plans to tour South America and have lined up gigs in Brazil and Uruguay kicking off in April.

Seven Seals tracklist

Demons And Angels 2. Rollercoaster 3. Seven Seals 4. Evil Spell 5. The Immortal Ones 6. Diabolus 7. All For One 8. Carniwar 9. Question Of Honour 10. In Memory

Metal Is Forever tracklist

Disc1

Metal Is Forever 2. Chainbreaker 3. Seven Seals 4. Nuclear Fire 5. Final Embrace 6. The Healer 7. Rollercoaster 8. Armageddon 9. Angel In Black 10. Under Your Spell 11. Evil Spell 12. Running In The Dust 13. Suicide And Mania 14. Iron Fist In A Velvet Glove 15. Fear 16. Tears Of Rage

Disc2