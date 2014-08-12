Primal Fear lose drummer Black

Randy Black will leave Primal Fear immediately after the band’s performance at the Summer Breeze festival in Germany on August 15.

And while “irreconcilable differences” have been cited for his departure, singer Ralf Scheepers refuses to be drawn on exactly what those were.

“For all of you out there wondering about the reasons why Randy has left the band, we’ve agreed to keep the reasons private,” he says. “Decisions are made and have to be accepted. As sad as it is, Randy and I have agreed to respect each other and there will be no dirty laundry.”

The power metal band launched their 10th album Delivering The Black in January this year via Frontier Records and released a video for the track Alive And On Fire last week.

The band will announce Black’s replacement in September.