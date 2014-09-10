Primal Fear name Black replacement

Primal Fear have named Angra drummer Aquiles Priester as replacement for Randy Black, who left the band last month.

He made his final appearance with the German outfit at the Summer Breeze festival in Dunkelsbuhl on August 15.

Frontman Ralf Scheepers stated at the time there would be “no dirty laundry” over the split, saying: “Decisions are made and have to be accepted. Randy and I have agreed to respect each other.”

Now he says of Priester: “Please give him a warm welcome – we’re proud that such an amazing artist is joining our band. Aquiles will make his live debut at the Knock Out festival on December 20 in Karlsruhe.”

Primal Fear’s 10th album Delivering The Black was released in January.