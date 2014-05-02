Priest reveal Redeemer tracklist

Judas Priest have revealed the tracklist for upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls.

It includes 13 songs, with five bonus numbers available in certain formats to be announced in due course.

The band’s 17th studio project is launched on July 14 in the UK, with shelf dates between July 11 and 16 in other territories. Earlier this week they streamed the title track for their first work since KK Downing quit in 2011, leaving bassist Ian Hill the only remaining founding member.

Frontman Rob Halford recently admitted it was a relief to have completed the job, saying: “Whenever Priest make an album you put your heart and soul into it. It’s not an easy thing to do 40 years later.

“But Priest has always been up for the challenge of that. It’s one of the things we love to do more than anything else. This is a great time – 40th anniversary, a brand new record. Life couldn’t be better.”

Tracklist

Dragonaut 2. Redeemer Of Souls 3. Halls Of Valhalla 4. Sword Of Damocles 5. March Of The Damned 6. Down In Flames 7. Hell & Back 8. Cold Blooded 9. Metalizer 10. Crossfire 11. Secrets Of The Dead 12. Battle Cry 13. Beginning Of The End

Bonus tracks