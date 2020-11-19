Prices tumble on the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show ahead of Black Friday

There’s not long to wait until the Black Friday music deals really start to come flooding in, with the big day primed and ready to go on November 27. However, that hasn’t stopped Very.com from reducing the price on several of Amazon’s Echo devices – and right now you can save £21 on the dependable Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker, which is now available for just £28.99.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) has Alexa built in meaning you can control playlists, podcasts, radio and more from the comfort of your desk or sofa without lifting a finger thanks to its voice recognition.

And that’s not all: Very.com have also reduced the price of the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 giving you even more options for controlling your smart home.

All four also come with the added bonus of 90 days free access to Amazon Music, opening up your ears to more than 60 million songs.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Was £49.99, now £28.99, save £21

If you haven't picked up an Amazon Echo Dot, this is a great place to start, especially with Very.co.uk reducing the price by £21. Stream your favourite music, listen to podcasts, fire up Audible and more - all from the comfort of your sofa.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99, save £21

The compact Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation is on sale now at Very.co.uk, with the online retailer reducing this neat piece of kit down to less than 20 notes. We just might buy two!

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: Was £119, now £59.99, save £60

Amazon’s Echo device with a few more bells and whistles - and Very.co.uk have taken a whopping 60 quid off the Show 8, which boasts an 8-inch HD screen. Perfect for watching videos, films and TV streaming services.View Deal