Previously unheard David Longdon song released

A brand new video for a previously unheard non-album track ,The Treachery Of Memory, from the late Big Big Train singer David Longdon, has been released and you can watch it below.

The new song was recorded during the same sessions that yielded Longdon's posthumous album Door One, and was deliberately not included on the album as David felt that the song did not fit the thematic journey of the other highly personal material. Instead he had intended that the song should be issued subsequent to the release of the album as a bonus track.

"The Treachery Of Memory is a truly beautiful song written about the effects of memory loss," explains Gary Bromham, Longdon's former 1990s Gifthorse band mate who worked on the album. "David’s vocal is dynamic, confident and carries so much emotion in the song. As with most of the tracks on the album, the backbone was laid down by David before any of the musicians played on the song. This served as an excellent guide for all who subsequently graced this wonderfully touching composition.

"The feel and sentiment are carried through to the music where Jeremy Stacey and Steve Vantsis do an amazing job of pinning down the groove. Hazel Mills’ piano and my own guitars and textures really serve to embellish what is already there, helped along by the backing vocals added by Nina Bromham. The production and mix by Patrick Phillips bring all these elements together in a sonically embellished universe that I know David would have adored. The Treachery Of Memory really embodies everything I had grown to love about David Longdon as an artist and a songwriter in the 35 years I knew him.”

As well as Bromham, Door One features appearances from King Crimson drummer Jeremy Stacey, Theo Travis (Soft Machine), Steve Vantsis (Fish) and Gregory Spawton playing acoustic guitar on two songs.

You can visit the David Longdon memorial website here.

Get Door One.