"Prettier, Bigger, Harder!" Rammstein are teasing us with a new social media campaign, and we've found out why

Last week, on April 1, a swiftly deleted social media post suggested that Rammstein had invested in a new beauty clinic in Berlin, The Zick Zack Beauty Clinic.



“Rammstein are super-excited this project is finally going live" the post read." ‘Prettier, bigger, harder’ – become the best version of yourself! Appointments will be available soon!”

Given the date of the announcement, and the fact that, even for a band as unorthodox as Rammstein, the idea of musicians getting overly excited about lashlifting, microblading, Botox and “invasive surgery”, seemed wildly left-field, albeit that this potential broadening of their portfolio would have occurred during a period when they were forced to abandon traditional touring and recording schedules due to the global shutdown triggered by fears of widespread transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Further muddying the waters, the band have now officially launched a new social media campaign, releasing a number of images accompanied by the the slogan "Schöner, größer, härter!" ("Prettier, Bigger, Harder!") and a Gerrman telephone number.

So, naturally, we felt compelled to call said number... and were informed that the band will be giving a premiere to another new song, Zick Zack, from their forthcoming album Zeit, on April 7 at 6pm CET.

Given that the German provocateurs sparked huge excitement with the release of their new album's title track. expect something suitably OTT from single two. The album is set for an April 29 release.

The album tracklist is as folows:



1. Armee Der Tristen

2. Zeit

3. Schwarz

4. Giftig

5. Zick Zack

6. Ok

7. Meine Tränen

8. Angst

9. Dicke Titten

10. Lügen

11. Adieu