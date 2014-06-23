PREMIERE: Wilson – If You Ever Leave Me, I Will Find You video

The party-loving, booze-pounding Wilson are dropping their new album Full Blast Fuckery on 7th July. But before that, you should check out the wicked new video for If You Ever Leave Me, I Will Find You.

You’ve got to admit, the video is pretty great. How can you deny the bonkers fun of a crazed zombie man going on a vigilante mission from hell and attacking everyone in his path? And if you’re up for a bit of headbanging and fist-pumping turn this noisy bastard up LOUD.

Full Blast Fuckery is out 7th July and you can pre-order CDs, shirts, a sick toxic green vinyl and various bundles here.