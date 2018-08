Filmed at Mayhem festival in the States, Red Razor Wrists is taken from UABB's upcoming album and it's HUGE. Seriously, if you're not losing your minds to this then you're doing it wrong.

Upon A Burning Body’s new album The World Is My Enemy Now is out next month: 11th August in Europe and 12th August in the States.

Pre-order it from iTunes here.

UABB are also off on tour around the UK for the Download Freezes Over tour. Check out the details and buy tickets here.