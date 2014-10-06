PREMIERE: The Devin Townsend Project – Deathray

It is a well established fact in the world of heavy music that no one does unhinged metallic mayhem like Devin Townsend. And, true to form, Uncle Dev has excelled himself once again on the tour-de-force of intergalactic lunacy that is Z2, the sequel to 2007's Ziltoid The Omniscient and arguably the most gloriously OTT record that the Canadian genius has ever recorded.

To get a taste of what Dev has been doing while the rest of the planet has been looking the other way, check out the new video for Deathray, one of the highlights of the Ziltoidian half of the new album (FYI, the other half is a considerably less demented collection of Devin Townsend Project anthems). When it comes to balls-out Poozonian riff attacks, with added coffee and bottom burps, no one in the universe comes remotely close. Hail Ziltoid!