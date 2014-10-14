PREMIERE: Necrophagia – WhiteWorm Cathedral

Never mind all those daft goths playing dress-up to make their identikit metalcore tunes a bit more interesting – Necrophagia are the true kings of horror metal.

Arguably the first extreme metal band ever to incorporate horror culture into their music and imagery (check out 1987’s seminal Season of The Dead for proof!), Frank ‘Killjoy’ Pucci and his gruesome cohorts emerge from the shadows at regular intervals to show the young pretenders how this stuff is done properly, and now they’re back – just in time for Halloween, obviously – with their startlingly brilliant new album, WhiteWorm Cathedral. The riffs are monstrous and as virulent as a zombie bite, the atmospherics are chilling, the lyrical themes bristle and squirm with occult malice… this is one 2014’s most insanely enjoyable albums, particularly for those of us who adore balls-out heaviness and regular doses of terror, gore and supernatural grimoire. Play it loud and DO have nightmares.

