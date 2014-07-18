PREMIERE: Massive – Full Throttle

The classic rockers from Down Under are releasing their debut album Full Throttle next week, but we thought we'd give you a listen beforehand!

Originally released independently last year, Massive’s debut is getting a reissue on Earache Records. And because we’re bloody nice people here at Metal Hammer, we’re letting you listen to it right now! It even includes two brand new songs that didn’t appear on the original release plus covers of Aerosmith’s Rats In The Cellar and AC/DC’s If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It).

Pre-order Massive’s debut album Full Throttle now on CD and limited edition double vinyl in Europe here or in North America here.