PREMIERE: Dragonforce – The Game video

The power metallers are back with their sixth full-length Maximum Overload due in August. And we're premiering the music video for the first single The Game.
If you’re into The Game, check out the new album Maximum Overload that’s coming your way on 18th August. And after that, The ‘Force are touring the UK later in the year on a mammoth 20 date stretch. Go to Dragonforce.com for all the details.
Dates below:
17 SEP EDINBURGH Liquid Room
18 SEP ABERDEEN Lemon Tree
19 SEP GLASGOW King Tuts
20 SEP BELFAST Limelight 2
21 SEP DUBLIN Whelan’s
23 SEP CARLISLE Brickyard
24 SEP MIDDLESBRO’ Empire
25 SEP MANCHESTER Deaf Institute
26 SEP STOKE Sugarmill
27 SEP BIRMINGHAM Institute
30 SEP BRIGHTON The Haunt
01 OCT SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
02 OCT PLYMOUTH White Rabbit
03 OCT BRIDGEND Hobo’s
04 OCT BRISTOL The Thekla
07 OCT LEEDS Brundenell
08 OCT NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
09 OCT COLCHESTER Arts Centre
10 OCT NORWICH Waterfront
11 OCT LONDON Bush Hall