PREMIERE: Dragonforce – The Game video

The power metallers are back with their sixth full-length Maximum Overload due in August. And we're premiering the music video for the first single The Game.

If you’re into The Game, check out the new album Maximum Overload that’s coming your way on 18th August. And after that, The ‘Force are touring the UK later in the year on a mammoth 20 date stretch. Go to Dragonforce.com for all the details.

Dates below:

17 SEP EDINBURGH Liquid Room

18 SEP ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

19 SEP GLASGOW King Tuts

20 SEP BELFAST Limelight 2

21 SEP DUBLIN Whelan’s

23 SEP CARLISLE Brickyard

24 SEP MIDDLESBRO’ Empire

25 SEP MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

26 SEP STOKE Sugarmill

27 SEP BIRMINGHAM Institute

30 SEP BRIGHTON The Haunt

01 OCT SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

02 OCT PLYMOUTH White Rabbit

03 OCT BRIDGEND Hobo’s

04 OCT BRISTOL The Thekla

07 OCT LEEDS Brundenell

08 OCT NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

09 OCT COLCHESTER Arts Centre

10 OCT NORWICH Waterfront

11 OCT LONDON Bush Hall