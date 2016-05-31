Powerwolf to release The Metal Mass Live DVD in July

Powerwolf have announced they’ll release their DVD The Metal Mass Live on July 29.

The package contains three live shows, filmed at the Masters Of Rock and Summer Breeze festivals and the German metal band’s Oberhausen show from their Wolfsnachte tour last year. It will also include all previous video clips and two documentaries.

The Metal Mass Live can now be pre-ordered via Napalm Records. It will be available in a 2-DVD package, on Blu-ray, CD and earbook as a gatefold double-vinyl.

Powerwolf’s last release was their 2015 full-length Blessed And Possessed.

Jun 04: Lucerne Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Vienna Donauinsel, Austria

Jun 11: Tampere South Park, Finland

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Dischingen Rock Am Hartsfeldsee, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind MusicHall, Germany

Jul 09: Osterode Am Harz Veranstaltungs, Germany

Jul 16: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Jul 29: Sarrebruck Saarmageddon, Germany

Aug 05: Szekesfehervar Fezen Klub, Hungary

Aug 13: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 19: Hamburg Elbriot, Germany

Sep 03: Markneukirchen Reveeland, Germany

Sep 24: Milan Spazio Rock Festival, Italy

Sep 25: Kammharn Kaiserslautern, Germany

Oct 14: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 15: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Oct 16: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Oct 21: Orebro Restaurang Frimis, Sweden

Oct 22: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 03: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire,

Feb 04: Paris Le Zenith, France

Powerwolf debut Gary Moore cover

The Metal Mass Live tracklist

DVD 1

Masters of Rock 2015 Show

Sanctified with Dynamite

Coleus Sanctus

Army Of The Night

Amen & Attack

Resurrection by Erection

Armata Strigoi

Sacred & Wild

All we need is Blood

Drumsolo

Kreuzfeuer

Werewolves of Armenia

We drink your blood

Lupus Dei

Raise Your Fist, Evangelist

In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)

Summer Breeze 2015 Show

1 Sanctified with Dynamite

2 Coleus Sanctus

3 Army Of The Night

4 Amen & Attack

5 Resurrection by Erection

6 Armata Strigoi

7 Kreuzfeuer

8 Werewolves of Armenia

9 In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)

10 Blessed & Possessed

11 All We Need Is Blood

12 Dead Boys Don‘t Cry

13 We drink your blood

14 Lupus Dei

Documentary: Summer Breeze

Videoclips

Amen & Attack

Army Of The Night

We drink your blood

Sanctified with Dynamite

DVD 2

Wolfsnachte 2015 tour

Blessed & Possessed

Coleus Sanctus

Amen & Attack

Cardinal Sin

Army Of The Night

Resurrection by Erection

Armata Strigoi

Drumsolo

Dead Boys Don‘t Cry

Let There Be Night

Werewolves of Armenia

In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)

We drink your blood

Lupus Dei

Sanctified with Dynamite

Kreuzfeuer

All We Need Is Blood

Documentary: Kreuzweg - Of Wolves And Men

CD

1 Blessed & Possessed

2 Coleus Sanctus

3 Amen & Attack

4 Cardinal Sin

5 Army Of The Night

6 Resurrection by Erection

7 Armata Strigoi

8 Dead Boys Don‘t Cry

9 Let There Be Night

10 Werewolves of Armenia

11 In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)

12 We drink your blood

13 Lupus Dei

14 Sanctified with Dynamite

15 Kreuzfeuer

16 All We Need Is Blood