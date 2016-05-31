Powerwolf to release The Metal Mass Live DVD in July

Powerwolf have announced they’ll release their DVD The Metal Mass Live on July 29.
The package contains three live shows, filmed at the Masters Of Rock and Summer Breeze festivals and the German metal band’s Oberhausen show from their Wolfsnachte tour last year. It will also include all previous video clips and two documentaries.
The Metal Mass Live can now be pre-ordered via Napalm Records. It will be available in a 2-DVD package, on Blu-ray, CD and earbook as a gatefold double-vinyl.
Powerwolf’s last release was their 2015 full-length Blessed And Possessed.
Powerwolf tour dates 2016
Jun 04: Lucerne Allmend Rockt, Switzerland
Jun 05: Vienna Donauinsel, Austria
Jun 11: Tampere South Park, Finland
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 25: Dischingen Rock Am Hartsfeldsee, Germany
Jul 08: Geiselwind MusicHall, Germany
Jul 09: Osterode Am Harz Veranstaltungs, Germany
Jul 16: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Jul 29: Sarrebruck Saarmageddon, Germany
Aug 05: Szekesfehervar Fezen Klub, Hungary
Aug 13: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 19: Hamburg Elbriot, Germany
Sep 03: Markneukirchen Reveeland, Germany
Sep 24: Milan Spazio Rock Festival, Italy
Sep 25: Kammharn Kaiserslautern, Germany
Oct 14: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 15: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Oct 16: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Oct 21: Orebro Restaurang Frimis, Sweden
Oct 22: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 03: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire,
Feb 04: Paris Le Zenith, France
The Metal Mass Live tracklist
DVD 1
Masters of Rock 2015 Show
- Sanctified with Dynamite
- Coleus Sanctus
- Army Of The Night
- Amen & Attack
- Resurrection by Erection
- Armata Strigoi
- Sacred & Wild
- All we need is Blood
- Drumsolo
- Kreuzfeuer
- Werewolves of Armenia
- We drink your blood
- Lupus Dei
- Raise Your Fist, Evangelist
- In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)
Summer Breeze 2015 Show
1 Sanctified with Dynamite
2 Coleus Sanctus
3 Army Of The Night
4 Amen & Attack
5 Resurrection by Erection
6 Armata Strigoi
7 Kreuzfeuer
8 Werewolves of Armenia
9 In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)
10 Blessed & Possessed
11 All We Need Is Blood
12 Dead Boys Don‘t Cry
13 We drink your blood
14 Lupus Dei
Documentary: Summer Breeze
Videoclips
- Amen & Attack
- Army Of The Night
- We drink your blood
- Sanctified with Dynamite
DVD 2
Wolfsnachte 2015 tour
- Blessed & Possessed
- Coleus Sanctus
- Amen & Attack
- Cardinal Sin
- Army Of The Night
- Resurrection by Erection
- Armata Strigoi
- Drumsolo
- Dead Boys Don‘t Cry
- Let There Be Night
- Werewolves of Armenia
- In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)
- We drink your blood
- Lupus Dei
- Sanctified with Dynamite
- Kreuzfeuer
- All We Need Is Blood
Documentary: Kreuzweg - Of Wolves And Men
CD
1 Blessed & Possessed
2 Coleus Sanctus
3 Amen & Attack
4 Cardinal Sin
5 Army Of The Night
6 Resurrection by Erection
7 Armata Strigoi
8 Dead Boys Don‘t Cry
9 Let There Be Night
10 Werewolves of Armenia
11 In The Name Of God (Deus Vult)
12 We drink your blood
13 Lupus Dei
14 Sanctified with Dynamite
15 Kreuzfeuer
16 All We Need Is Blood