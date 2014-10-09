Powerwolf detail 2nd Heresy box set

Powerwolf have confirmed details of the second part of their career-spanning boxset.

The German power metal outfit release The History Of Heresy II on October 24. The 3CD set features the albums Bible Of The Beast and Blood Of The Saints with bonus tracks included, as well as The Sacrilege Symphony orchestra album.

It also includes the second part of the autobiographic hardcover book The History Of Heresy featuring 128 pages full of stories, tour and studio reports. The box comes in a hardcover, matte laminated box.

It follows the first part of the series, The History Of Heresy I which was released earlier this year.

The new boxset can be pre-ordered here.