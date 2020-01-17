Powerwolf announce Best Of The Blessed compilation album

German power metal legends Powerwolf have announced Best Of The Blessed, a 'greatest hits' package featuring some of the band's best known songs. It's due for release on Napalm Records on June 5.

Best Of The Blessed will feature many Powerwolf classics, some in their original form and some re-recorded. Amongst the new versions are We Drink Your Blood, Werewolves Of Armenia, Sanctified With Dynamite and the live classic Resurrection By Erection. Full tracklist below.

The collection will also include The Live Sacrament, a live album recorded during the band's Wolfsnächte tour of 2018, while the 4LP box and 3CD 'Earbook' versions will feature The Live Bonus Sacrament, an EP featuring four more live tracks. Best Of The Blessed is available to pre-order now.

"If you want to start a band, don’t look for musicians, look for friends," keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel told Hammer last year. "Our friendship would have existed even without the band, the success and everything around it. God knows, we’re not the best musicians, but that's not what makes the character of a band.

"You need a tangible team spirit, magic, not technical perfection. Every time I enter the tour bus it feels like I'm going on an excursion with my best friends - that's how it should be."

Best Of The Blessed Tracklisting:

1. We Drink Your Blood (New Version 2020)

2. Army of the Night

3. Demons Are a Girl‘s Best Friend

4. Werewolves of Armenia (New Version 2020)

5. Saturday Satan (New Version 2020)

6. Amen & Attack

7. Where the Wild Wolves Have Gone

8. Resurrection by Erection (New Version 2020)

9. Sanctified with Dynamite (New Version 2020)

10. Kreuzfeuer

11. Armata Strigoi

12. Kiss of the Cobra King (New Version 2019)

13. Killers with the Cross

14. Sacred & Wild

15. In Blood We Trust (New Version 2020)

16. Let There Be Night

The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

1. Fire & Forgive

2. Incense & Iron

3. Amen & Attack

4. Demons Are a Girls Best Friend

5. Killers with the cross

6. Armata Strigoi

7. Blessed & possessed

8. Where the wild wolves have gone

9. Resurrection by erection

10. Stossgebet

11. All we need is blood

12. We drink your blood

13. Werewolves of Armenia

14. Lupus die

The Live Bonus Sacrament (Earbook & LP Box):

1. Sanctified with Dynamite

2. Army Of The Night

3. Coleus Sanctus

4. Let There Be Night