Post-black metal visionary Sylvaine releases new song Mørklagt

By Metal Hammer  

Sylvaine has released her new track Mørklagt, taken from forthcoming album Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone

Sylvaine

Sylvaine is premiering her new video for Mørklagt exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from her upcoming album Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone, due for release November 2 via Season Of Mist. It was in fact the final track written for the album, and (as Sylvain tells Hammer) was inspired by the Nordic winter landscapes, bringing a cold and icy tone to the record. 

Mørklagt is one of my favourite tracks of the record: so full of energy, yet forever coloured by the melancholy tone that lays as a veil over this whole album," she says. "Seeing as Mørklagt is a bit different from the other songs, it was super inspiring to work on, both composition-wise and in the studio. I don’t exclude working on more stuff like this in the future!"

Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone is released November 2 and available to pre-order now.