The UK's leading post-rock, math rock and new progressive festival, Portla,s has announced more bands to its 2025 line-up, as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

With both main headline acts still to be revealed, bands announced today include recently reformed post-rock legends yndi halda, French math-rockers Totorro, Chinese post-punk/krautrockers FAZI / 法兹, rising UK proggers Teiger, British experimental prog favourites Poly-Math, orchestral post-rockers Spurv and more...

They join the already announced The Fierce And The Dead, Brontide, Mouse on the Keys, Cats and Cats and Cats, Fly Fly Triceratops, Oavette and The Brackish.

This year's Portals Festival takes place at EartH in Hackney, London on the weekend of May 24-25, with the headline acts yet to be announced

"This year we're seeing a resurgence of some of the all-time greats of our scene with Brontide, yndi halda, and Totorro, and we're privileged to be able to bring them to Portals to share with our audience," festival organiser Sam Festenstein comments. "On top of that, so many stunning new bands have caught our ear such as The None and Oavette, plus bands that have been around for a while that we now have the opportunity to bring London including FAZI and I Hear Sirens. This year is the perfect mix of old and new, spanning all the weird musical genres that we love."

Weekend tickets, priced at £99 (the price you actually pay), are now available.

Get tickets.

