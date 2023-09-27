Porcupine Tree team up with Teenage Cancer Trust for limited edition signed soundwave Harridan print

Porcupine Tree have teamed up wiht the Teenage Cancer Trust and Soundwaves Art Foundation to create a limited edition series of prints using the soundwaves for their song Harridan that will help raise money for support young people with cancer.

The prints have been created by Soundwaves artist Tim Wakefield from the actual soundwave to the song, taken from the band's 2022 album Closure/Continuation album and proceeds will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

The release is accompanied by a set of four ‘Originals’, autographed by the individual band members and featuring handwritten lyrics from the song. There are also a limited edition singular print signed by Steven Wilson, Gavin Harrison and Richard Barbieri and a further singular print signed by Tim Wakefield.

"Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”," a Teenage Cancer Trust spokesperson tells Prog. "They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need."

You can purchase the prints here.