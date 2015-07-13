Pokey LaFarge to tour Europe

Pokey LaFarge have announced a European tour in the autumn, kicking off with five UK dates.

The country-blues outfit will hit the road in support of seventh album Something In The Water – their first for Rounder Records.

Leader LaFarge, real name Andrew Heissler, first got the blues bug as a teenager in the mid 90s while working in a pizza parlour in Illnois. He was inspired by the work of early artists Sleepy John Estes, Muddy Waters, Skip James and others.

Something In The Water is on sale now.

Oct 08: Dublin Hangar

Oct 09: Glasgow Art School

Oct 10: Newcastle Uni Basement

Oct 11: Manchester Gorilla

Oct 12: London Union Chapel

Oct 14: Ghent De Centrale

Oct 15: Paris La Maroquinerie

Oct 16: Geneva L’Usine

Oct 17: Bologna Locomotiv

Oct 18: Zurich El Lokal

Oct 20: Erlangen Ewerk

Oct 21: Berlin Roadrunner’s Paradise

Oct 22: Hamburg Stage Club

Oct 23: Haarlem Patronaat

Oct 24: Utrecht Ramblin’ Roots Fair

Oct 25: Deventer Burgerweeshuis

Oct 26: Antwerp Trix

Oct 27: Clermont-Ferrand Le Coop De Mai

Oct 28: Bordeaux Barbey Rochschool

Oct 29: Barcelona Music Hall

Oct 30: Madrid Teatro Barcelo

Oct 31: Bilbao BIME Festival