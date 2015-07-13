Pokey LaFarge to tour Europe

Pokey LaFarge have announced a European tour in the autumn, kicking off with five UK dates.
The country-blues outfit will hit the road in support of seventh album Something In The Water – their first for Rounder Records.
Leader LaFarge, real name Andrew Heissler, first got the blues bug as a teenager in the mid 90s while working in a pizza parlour in Illnois. He was inspired by the work of early artists Sleepy John Estes, Muddy Waters, Skip James and others.
Something In The Water is on sale now.
Tour dates
Oct 08: Dublin Hangar
Oct 09: Glasgow Art School
Oct 10: Newcastle Uni Basement
Oct 11: Manchester Gorilla
Oct 12: London Union Chapel
Oct 14: Ghent De Centrale
Oct 15: Paris La Maroquinerie
Oct 16: Geneva L’Usine
Oct 17: Bologna Locomotiv
Oct 18: Zurich El Lokal
Oct 20: Erlangen Ewerk
Oct 21: Berlin Roadrunner’s Paradise
Oct 22: Hamburg Stage Club
Oct 23: Haarlem Patronaat
Oct 24: Utrecht Ramblin’ Roots Fair
Oct 25: Deventer Burgerweeshuis
Oct 26: Antwerp Trix
Oct 27: Clermont-Ferrand Le Coop De Mai
Oct 28: Bordeaux Barbey Rochschool
Oct 29: Barcelona Music Hall
Oct 30: Madrid Teatro Barcelo
Oct 31: Bilbao BIME Festival