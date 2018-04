Where Is My Mind?, originally from The Pixies 1988 debut album Surfer Rosa, has resurfaced on YouTube with the original Frank Black vocal replaced by contributions from various animals.

The video was made my YouTube user Insane Cherry, who has previously brought animal magic to tracks by Linkin Park, System Of A Down, The Prodigy, Green Day and many more.

Where Is My Mind? has also been covered by the likes of Arcade Fire, Placebo, Kings Of Leon and Alice Donut.