Pixies/Breeders legend Kim Deal announces UK, US and Europe tour dates, shares title track of new album Nobody Loves You More

Kim Deal has shared the title track from her upcoming album, Nobody Loves You More, and announced shows in the UK and US and Europe.

Nobody Loves You More, the ex-Pixies and The Breeders legend's debut solo album, is due for release via 4AD on Friday, November 22, and Deal has previously shared three singles from the record: Coast, Crystal Breath and A Good Time Pushed.

The opening lyrics of the sweet, strings-assisted new single run:



I don't know where I am

And I don't care

I just stop at the sight of you

Standing there



I mean to tell you

Nobody loves you more

Watch the video for the song below:

Kim Deal - Nobody Loves You More (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Deal has also announced an instore record shop signing at Reckless Records in Chicago on Friday, November 22, to coincide with the release of the record, plus UK, US and European shows for 2025.



She will play:

Mar 01: London Barbican, London, UK

Mar 10 : Boston The Wilbur, MA

Mar 13: New York Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Mat 15: Washington DC Capitol Turnaround

Mar 21: Santa Cruz Rio Theatre, CA

Mar 23: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Mar 24: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Mar 26: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 27: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Mar 29: Joshua Tree Pappy and Harriet’s, CA

Mar 30: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Jun 07 : Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, Spain

Jun 12-14: Porto, Primavera Sound Festival, Portugal

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this year, pop star Olivia Rodrigo invited The Breeders to open for her at her GUTS World Tour show in New York and Los Angeles, and the Dayton, Ohio indie icon was impressed and touched by what she saw.

“I go to rock shows,” Deal told The Irish Times. “I have never had to hold my ears because of that screaming and the ear-shredding loudness. It’s quite something, isn’t it? It was really exciting. Evidently, I think [The Breeders' brilliant 1993 single] Cannonball blew Olivia Rodrigo’s mind when she heard it. She talks about her time in life before hearing Cannonball and then after having heard Cannonball.”