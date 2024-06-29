"One of the coolest bands to come out of the '90s." The Breeders delight fans old and new in London ahead of their Glastonbury festival appearance

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Following on from the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Last Splash, The Breeders headed to Troxy for a night of nostalgia and their first UK shows in over six years. Playing in Limehouse (and yes, they did play Pod favourite Lime House) the band delivered a set that left us sweating and in awe, a potent reminder of why they're one of the coolest bands to come out of the '90s.



Formed in 1989 by Kim Deal and Tanya Donelly as a side-project from their respective bands Pixies and Throwing Muses (and completed by Deal’s twin sister Kelley on lead guitar and Jim MacPherson on drums), the quartet have not lost their edge. Kicking things off with Saints from Last Splash, the lengthy set that follows includes the majority of the record, and an unexpected treat in the form of Ed's Redeeming Qualities cover Drivin’ on 9. But it's fair to say that fans are most excited for the arrival of the brilliant Cannonball and the highly anticipated Pixies cover Gigantic, co-written by Kim Deal. Seeing Deal play her song on her primary instrument of the bass is a moment that will stay etched in our memories for years to come.

Despite Last Splash being released over 30 years ago, The Breeders continue to touch and inspire multiple generations, as is evidenced by the mix of ages here tonight. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to their music, The Breeders prove here that they are still a force to be reckoned with, with a legacy that still echoes in so much of the modern indie-rock scene.

The Breeders at Troxy, East London, June 25, setlist:



Saints

Wait in the Car

Doe

Safari

When I Was a Painter

Night of Joy

Disobedience

No Aloha

Huffer

Off You

Hag

I Just Wanna Get Along

Only in 3's

Do You Love Me Now?

New Year

Cannonball

Drivin' on 9 (Ed's Redeeming Qualities cover)

Lime House

Opened

MetaGoth

Gigantic (Pixies cover)

Encore

Walking With a Killer

Invisible Man

Divine Hammer