Pink Floyd’s Their Mortal Remains exhibition is heading to Madrid

Pink Floyd’s critically acclaimed Their Mortal Remains exhibition is moving to Spain next month.

It’ll run from May 10 until September 15 at Madrid’s IFEMA – the Trade Fair Institution of Spain – and comes after its debut at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum back in 2017, which saw more than 400,000 people attend the major retrospective.

A statement on today’s news reads: “IFEMA’s Espacio 5.1 is the perfect venue for the immersive experiential journey through Pink Floyd’s world, from high-tech audio visual events, objects, and surreal landscapes, to culture explosions that evolve throughout the exhibition.”

The exhibition features more than 350 items from Pink Floyd’s career, including instruments, artwork, props, handwritten lyric sheets and more and is collaboration between the members of the band and curator Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell.

And to mark the announcement, a video trailer has been released which can be watched below.

For ticket details and further information, visit the exhibition’s official website.

Here are 10 highlights from the Pink Floyd exhibition's time in London.

On June 7, Floyd's The Division Bell will be released on translucent blue vinyl to celebrate its 25th anniversary.