Pink Floyd's Live At Knebworth release coincides with 30th anniversary of BRIT School

As Pink Floyd release Live At Knebworth 1990, the state school that concert helped to fund have announced a special tribute event.

BRIT School in Croydon, south London is the UK’s leading learning establishment for the creative and performing arts and has helped nurture pop stars Adele and Katie Melua as well as prog-friendly artists Imogen Heap and Kyros. Current music students are due to perform Pink Floyd's Knebworth set later this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the school's creation.

Director of Music at The BRIT School Conor Doherty said, “As part of the 1990 Knebworth concert, without which The BRIT School as we know it would not exist, Pink Floyd’s impact on BRIT has been massive.

"In 2004 we had the pleasure of performing the whole of The Dark Side of the Moon live in our theatre as part of a World Aids Day fundraiser concert. The band very kindly gave us some of the film projections that accompany the show and it had a profound impact on the general standard of performance in the department, expanding what we were capable of in terms of instrumental performance and technology.

"Nothing then is more appropriate, as The BRIT School celebrates its 30th anniversary, for us to recreate their set which was part of a concert that contributed so much to our very existence”

Pink Floyd Live At Knebworth 1990 is out now on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. The original concert was part of the star-studded 1990 Silver Clef Winners performance at Knebworth House, which Pink Floyd headlined.