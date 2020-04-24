Pink Floyd to stream Live At Pompeii this evening at 5pm

Pink Floyd will be streaming their 1972 film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii this evening at 5pm UK time via their You Tube channel. We announced last week how the band will be streaming a new live concert every week.

Released in 1972 Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii is film of the band performing without an audience in the historic Roman amphitheatre of Pompeii, directed by Adrian Maben.

The concert film is the 2016 re-edited version as featured in The Early Years 1965-1972 box set and will appear as part of the @YouTube Film Festival for a period of 24 hours only.



Next Friday May 1 will feature Pink Floyd’s KQED Concert filmed live in San Francisco in 1970.