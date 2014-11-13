Pink Floyd set to top album chart

Pink Floyd are on track to land their first UK number one album in nearly 20 years.

The Endless River is on top of the midweek chart, according to figures from The Official Charts Company. It has already won the accolade of being Amazon’s most pre-ordered album of all time.

Floyd’s first album since 1994 chart topper The Division Bell has sold 92,000 copies at the midway point of the week and is on course to become one of the fastest-selling records of 2014.

It’s based on unreleased material from The Division Bell recording sessions and includes the playing of late keyboardist Rick Wright, who died in 2008.

Floyd’s Dave Gilmour said the album is a tribute to Wright, while adding it’s likely to be their last studio album.

The Foo Fighters are currently in second place with Sonic Highways, while Queen are at number five with Queen Forever.