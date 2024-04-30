The Brainstorms Project will reveal what your brain looks like when it listens to Pink Floyd

Brainstorms: A Great Gig In The Sky is a new exhibition that allows people to experience the music of Pink Floyd, art, and the latest neuroscience technology, is to open at the Frameless Gallery in London's Marble Arch on Friday and Saturday evening's through June.

Last September we reported that fans were having their brainwave measured as they listened to a Dolby Atmos mix of The Great Gig In The Sky, Richard Wright's emotive piece of music that closes side one of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon as part of The Brainstorms Project, which has been organized by Pollen Audio Group, Richard Wright Music and Dolby Laboratories.

"The Frameless galleries are reimagined in the never-before seen experience, blending music and art with the latest neuroscience and technology, in an exploration of how our minds respond to music," say the organsiers.

"Showcasing the beautiful and haunting simplicity of Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright’s composition, the title track of the experience is the iconic Pink Floyd track The Great Gig In The Sky. Visitors will travel through the four main Frameless galleries, each featuring stunning sky-themed creative visualisations of the human brain’s response to music."

Tickets to Brainstorms: A Great Gig In The Sky are priced from £30 and are on sale now. A very small number of VIP tickets are available that include the brain data capture experience.

