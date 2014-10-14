Pink Floyd Day Tomorrow On TeamRock Radio!

Prog 50 is on sale tomorrow, with Pink Floyd on the cover.

To celebrate, we asked Prog readers to vote for their favourite Pink Floyd songs, and we’ll be counting down the Top 10 tomorrow, Wednesday October 15, all day on TeamRock Radio. Starting at 8am and running throughout the day until 5.30pm, you can hear the siongs that you decided were your favourite Floyd tunes.

There’ll be the chance to win one of five copies of the 2DVD set The Pink Floyd & Syd Barrett Story, and the five lucky people will then go into a special draw where one lucky listener will win a pair of Kef Q300 speakers (worth £450). Obviously Prog and TeamRock Radio will be tweeting throughout the day to alert you so you don’t miss out.

It all kicks off tomorrow morning at 8am. You can hear TeamRock Radio by clicking the radio player at the bottom of this site. See you tomorrow…