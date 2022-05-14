Pink Floyd animator opens new online store

Ian Emes, who created famous visual for Pink Floyd and Mike Oldfield, now selling apparel, accessories, prints and other media featuring his famous images.

Ian Emes, the artist responsible for much of Pink Floyd's live visual imagery, as well as having worked with Mike Oldfield, Roger Waters and Wings, as opened a new on-line store selling apparel, accessories, prints and other media featuring his famous images.

Emes, a British film director, artist, animator, innovator of film techniques, began a long collaboration with Pink Floyd in 1972 with the short film Meddle – One of These Days, the first ever synchronised interpretation of Pink Floyd music, which you can watch below.

Emes was then commissioned to animate The Dark Side of The Moon, creating the world-famous Time sequence (The Emes Clocks) which was projected onto a circular screen. Emes was then commissioned to create sequences for Speak To Me, On The Run and Us And Them. Emes also created a feature-length interpretation of Floyd's 2014 album The Endless River.

Roger Waters later asked Emes to create sequences for 1990s The Wall - Live in Berlin, and also featured on Waters’ epic projections onto vast screens in his sell-out Us And Them world tour.

Emes has also created album covers, concept art and storyboards, directed nine feature films, TV series and hundreds of commercials with Ridley Scott Associates, garnering numerous awards, including three BAFTAS and an Oscar Nomination.  

Check out Ian's store here.

