Pink Fairies announce reissues and new collection featuring unreleased tracks

UK psychedelic rockers the Pink Fairies have reissued remasters of two of their 90s albums, 1996's Pleasure Island and 1997's No Picture, through Cherry Red Records, along with a new collection, Duo, which features two brand new songs, Bugman and Do You Remember.

Pleasure Island and No Picture were both recorded by a two-man line-up of the band which featured founding members drummer Twink (pictured) and vocalist and guitarist Paul Rudolph, and originally released in Twink's own Twink Records label.

"Working with Paul again, albeit at a distance, has reminded me of the great and fun times we had together making the albums Pleasure Island and No Picture back in the 90s. The remastered versions just released by Cherry Red Records sound amazing. I've heard the remastered version of the Duo compilation with previously unreleased recordings included and it sounds equally amazing. I sincerely hope we will get a chance to work together again in the future. Hey Captain.... Don't forget the sea biscuits!!"

"It was a lot of fun to work with Twink on Pleasure Island and No Picture," adds Rudolph. "A visit turned into a totally spontaneous happening with things coming together on the spot, not unlike a Pink Fairies gig, rehearsal or recording session. Riding the energy of the Universe in the moment. For me, Cargoe In Jamaica from the Pleasure Island CD is very reminiscent of the Pink Fairies live. Working with Twink’s lyrics reminded me of our collaboration writing Do It."