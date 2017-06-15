Pil & Bue premiere Oslo Sessions

Pil & Bue have shared a video of their 2016 Oslo Sessions exclusively with Prog.

The Norwegian duo of guitarist and vocalist Petter Carlsen and drummer Aleksander Kostopoulos were filmed at the city’s Urban Sound Studios in December performing their tracks Fire and Shakkakakka.

The duo tell Prog: “It was so cool to play at Oslo Sessions. We like what they do and it was really fun to record in a studio with an amazing sound and lights. We think this little film is a good presentation of us.”

Both tracks feature on Pil & Bue’s album Forget The Past, Let’s Worry About The Future which was released in January this year.

Their work is influenced by shoegaze, rock and prog and is said to produce “a substantial, energetic sound that captivates the audience with its dreamy and longing sound.”

Forget The Past, Let’s Worry About The Future can be purchased through the Indie Recordings website. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Pil & Bue Forget The Past, Let’s Worry About The Future tracklist

No Is The Answer Shakkakakka Fire Nevermind Fear Flee Freeze Fight Afterlife

