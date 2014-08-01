Selway drops dark solo video

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released a video for his track Coming Up For Air, taken from solo album Weatherhouse.

The record, which he describes as “generally darker and fuller” than previous outing Familial, is set for launch on October 6 via Bella Union.

Selway recently said: “From the outset we wanted the album to be the three of us, and we covered a lot of instruments between us. Different musicians stretch you; I felt stretched on Weatherhouse, but very enjoyably so.”

Radiohead are gearing up to start work on their ninth album next month, although guitarist Jonny Greenwood has said they won’t be pressured into setting an early release date.

Weatherhouse tracklist