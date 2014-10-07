Philip Sayce talks Influence

Philip Sayce has launched a track-by-track breakdown video covering his seventh album Influence.

The follow-up to 2012’s Steamroller was released in August via Provogue Records.

The Welsh-born Canadian bluesman recently said: “In some ways I went full circle since my parents played Clapton and Dire Straits when I was growing up. I heard nothing but the best then – and that’s what I’m trying to do today.”

Sayce last month released a video for his track Fade Into You. He tours the UK in November:

Nov 20: Aberdeen Tunnels

Nov 21: Edinburgh Mash House

Nov 22: Derby Flowerpot

Nov 24: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Nov 25: Bristol Tunnels